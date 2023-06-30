SGI no longer experiencing issues impacting online vehicle registration and driver licencing

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) was experiencing technical difficulties Friday that impacted online vehicle registration and driver licencing.

Shortly after 1 p.m. SGI said that customers were now able to register vehicles and trailers and renew drivers licence's via motor licence issues.

SGI added that was still working to resolve issues impacting MySGI.

Around 1:30 p.m. SGI tweeted that all issues had been resolved.

SGI offices are closed Friday for the Canada Day long weekend.

UPDATE

We have resolved the issues that were impacting our vehicle registration & driver licensing systems.



Please contact a motor licence issuer (find one at https://t.co/SMTzXSzK0V) or visit MySGI.



We appreciate everyone’s patience & apologize for any inconvenience.