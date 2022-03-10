SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
SGI said anyone with a vehicle registered as of March 9, 2022 will receive the rebate. All classes of vehicles are eligible, while trailers and snow mobiles are not.
The initially estimated $95 million cost of the rebates will be taken from SGI’s Auto Fund Rate Stabilization Reserve, which acts as a rainy day fund.
"Our government is pleased to deliver this benefit back to the people of Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said.
"The Rate Stabilization Reserve has a surplus that was largely generated by its well-performing investment portfolio. We believe it’s fair that all Auto Fund customers benefit equally, regardless of how long their vehicle was registered or the premium they pay for that vehicle. All drivers are facing higher fuel costs, regardless of what they’re driving."
SGI said it expects to prepare more than 700,000 rebate cheques over the next number of weeks.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' viewsPremier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
-
'A targeted hit': Owner of Vancouver Island art gallery estimates $20K losses after break-in, theftThe owner of Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs, B.C., believes a recent break-in and theft at the business was targeted.
-
Investigation begins into potential fourth well in WheatleyOfficials in Wheatley have recorded more low-level gas readings and are investigating a potential fourth well.
-
Donations pour in overnight for families fleeing UkraineThe lobby of a Winnipeg hotel is packed with donations as people chip in to help families fleeing Ukraine.
-
Winnipeg's traffic signal branch responds to allegations of inconsistent and unnecessary work projectsStaff from the City of Winnipeg’s public works department responded Thursday to an independent researcher’s allegations of frivolous projects being completed within traffic signals branch, saying there’s an explanation for all the work they do.
-
Unique project showcases the incredible impact of a rescue dogThrough photography and stores, the tour showcases the struggles of the resilient LGBTQ+ community and the positive impacts their rescue dogs had on their lives.
-
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police sayVancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.
-
Another woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in VancouverFor the second time in less than five months, a woman has been stabbed with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood.
-
Rural southern Alberta community teams up to help refugee familyAs the devastating situation continues in Ukraine, a Lethbridge-area family is sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.