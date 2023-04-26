SGI reports 450 impaired driving offences across the province in March

As part of its Traffic Safety Spotlight program, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) reported a total of 450 impaired driving offences for the month of March.

Police across the province handed out 250 criminal code charges, 170 administrative roadside licence suspensions to experienced drivers and 30 administrative roadside license suspensions to new drivers.

“When someone makes the choice to drive impaired, they’re choosing to make the roads less safe for themselves and everyone else on the road,” SGI said in the release.

“If you’re using alcohol or drugs, you can keep yourself and others safe and stay out of trouble by finding a safe ride home.”

As part of its monthly spotlight, SGI reminds the public that the "REAL legal limit" in Saskatchewan is lower than .08 blood alcohol content (BAC).

Consequences begin at .04 BAC for experienced drivers and .00 for learners and novice drivers.

There is also zero tolerance for drugs for all drivers, regardless of experience.

Impaired driving consequences are based on several factors such as driver’s experience, number of repeat offences, whether the driver was transporting under the age of 16, etc.

However, a driver caught driving with a BAC between .04 and .08 can face:

Immediate roadside licence suspension (starting at three days for an experienced driver and 60 days for a new driver).

Immediate vehicle impoundment, minimum of three days.

Mandatory impaired driving education program (a weekend-long “Driving Without Impairment” [DWI] course for a first offence).

Four Safe Driver Recognition demerit points.

Mandatory Ignition Interlock for a third or subsequent offence.

Potential incarceration.

According to SGI, a total of 1,968 short term licence suspensions were issued in 2022 for exceeding provincial limits for alcohol or drugs.

Also in March, SGI reported that police issued:

509 tickets for seatbelt and occupant restraint offences.

4,709 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving offences.

837 tickets issued for distracted driving, including 753 for using a cellphone while driving.

SGI’s monthly focus will remain on impaired driving through April, with the campaign highlighting the Report Impaired Drivers Program (RID).