SGI traffic safety spotlight focusing on seatbelts, child restraints

In June, Saskatchewan law enforcement and SGI will be focusing on the proper use of seatbelts and child restraints for the traffic safety spotlight.

SGI said in a collision or sudden stop, properly fastened seatbelts or car seats can mean the difference between death or serious injury and walking away unharmed.

In Saskatchewan, child seats are mandatory for all children who are under the age of seven, less than 145 cm tall and weigh less than 80 pounds.

SGI recommends that children should be secured in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least 22 pounds. It said children shouldn’t transition to a booster seat until they are at least 40 pounds.

SGI said children under 12 should always sit in the backseat and away from airbags.

Throughout the month of June, SGI will be featuring tips and videos focusing on seatbelts and child restraints on its social media pages.