SGI warns of another text scam circulating
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.
SGI shared an example of the scam on its social media, showing a text asking the person who received it to click a link to receive a licence plate renewal reimbursement.
The insurer said it does not contact customers by text message for financial transactions.
For anyone who received the message and clicked the link, SGI is recommending they reach out to their bank to monitor accounts for fraudulent activity.
This is the second text scam warning SGI has released in the past month. Scam texts were also circulating around the end of March, asking customers to apply for their $100 rebate.
Some text scammers are trying to rip you off. You don’t have to “apply” to get the upcoming round of #SGIrebates. If you receive a text like this, just ignore it. #scam #scamalert pic.twitter.com/P2BWLGzrZn— SGI (@SGItweets) March 30, 2022
"You don’t have to 'apply' to get the upcoming round of [SGI Rebates]," SGI said in a tweet.
