SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning residents about a texting scam circulating around the province.

In a tweet, SGI said the text informs people they are being sent a refund following an overpayment.

SGI said if your text includes a link, don’t click on it.

SGI encourages anyone who has received the message and has clicked on the link to contact their bank immediately.

There is another text scam being sent around, informing people they are being sent a refund. If the text you received includes a link, do not click on it. If you have, contact your bank immediately.