SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.
The SHA is now directing families not to buy the specialty formula unless their child has a medical reason for needing it, as regular infant formula has not reached a shortage, according to a release from the SHA.
The shortage, which was caused by the closure of Abbott’s manufacturing plant in Michigan, has largely affected infants who are allergic to normal formulas.
The SHA, the Ministry of Health, and Health Canada are working with suppliers to get these products to families who need them.
Abbott has since restarted some production in the Michigan facility but it will be several weeks before shelves are fully stocked.
Severe weather in the Midwest earlier this week impacted our Michigan infant formula plant. We have stopped production until we clean and re-sanitize the facility. Read more: https://t.co/FnvBCVaStS pic.twitter.com/9YXxSe2lPl— Abbott (@AbbottNews) June 16, 2022
More information can be found here.
