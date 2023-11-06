SHA employee fired after getting paid while working for external company: loss report

An employee working for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) was fired after it was discovered they were getting paid while working with an external employer at the same time, resulting in a loss of more than $15,000 of public money, the province said.

According to the news release from the Government of Saskatchewan – the total loss of money was $15,720 between December of 2022 and July of this year.

“An SHA employee was paid for shifts by the SHA while working for an external employer at the same time, resulting in a loss of $15,720 over a period of eight months,” the release said.

According to a public loss report, the employee was also placed on the precautionary hire list.

However, the matter was not reported to police.