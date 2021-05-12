SHA launching text notification service for negative COVID-19 test results

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is launching a text message notification service for negative COVID-19 test results.

Starting on May 19, the SHA will offer patients the ability to receive an automated text message notifying them that their COVID-19 test results came back negative.

Patients with positive test results will still receive a call from the SHA.

The SHA will begin asking patients to grant permission to receive test results via text, at the time of the test.

“These text messages will be identified as originating from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and you will be asked to verify if you are the correct recipient for the results,” the Government of Saskatchewan said in a release.

“If you are not the right recipient and an incorrect contact number has been provided, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person.”

No personal information will be requested in the text message.