SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.
The SHA said corporate, administrative and some support staff will be moving into the 110,837 sq. ft. office space located at 1920 College Ave. However, the total number of staff and their roles; and their move-in date are still being determined.
“The goal of this project is to consolidate corporate functions of the organization to achieve efficiencies,” the SHA said in a statement to CTV News.
The health authority said the space will accommodate staff from a number of locations around the city. It noted in the statement that some of these staff worked in leased spaces, and the timing of the move coincides with existing lease end dates in some cases.
The space vacated by employees making the move will be reallocated for use “as is appropriate” in each facility, the SHA said.
The final cost of the lease, renovations and move has not yet been determined.
-
N.S. community paramedic program benefiting patient careThree years after launching, a community-based paramedic program in Nova Scotia has changed the way some patients receive care.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.