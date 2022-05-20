SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.

The SHA said corporate, administrative and some support staff will be moving into the 110,837 sq. ft. office space located at 1920 College Ave. However, the total number of staff and their roles; and their move-in date are still being determined.

“The goal of this project is to consolidate corporate functions of the organization to achieve efficiencies,” the SHA said in a statement to CTV News.

The health authority said the space will accommodate staff from a number of locations around the city. It noted in the statement that some of these staff worked in leased spaces, and the timing of the move coincides with existing lease end dates in some cases.

The space vacated by employees making the move will be reallocated for use “as is appropriate” in each facility, the SHA said.

The final cost of the lease, renovations and move has not yet been determined.