SHA officially in full control of Sask. Extendicare LTC homes

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has officially assumed full control of five Extendicare long-term care homes in the province, effective as of Oct. 9.

In a news release, the SHA confirmed it finalized an agreement with Extendicare Canada Inc. to “assume operations and delivery of long-term care services at all five Extendicare homes in Saskatchewan.”

The deal includes the purchase of all five care homes including one in Saskatoon, one in Moose Jaw and three in Regina.

“Our goal as we worked through the transition was to provide safe, consistent quality care for residents and families while maintaining stability in our staffing of the homes,” the SHA said in the news release.

“The SHA looks forward to further developing its relationship with the residents, families and staff over the coming months.”

Residents and staff at the care homes were welcomed by senior SHA leadership on Tuesday, the health authority said. Nearly 1,300 Extendicare staff are transitioning to the SHA.

An investigation of Extendicare was launched by the province after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Parkside in Regina beginning in November 2020. The outbreak saw 194 out of 198 residents contract COVID-19, resulting in 39 deaths.

The SHA assumed full responsibility for Extendicare’s five long-term care homes in the province in October of 2021 after a co-management agreement began in early August of that year.

The provincial ombudsman investigated the outbreaks, releasing a final report stating “Parkside was unprepared for the COVID-19 outbreak."

The SHA and Extendicare announced an agreement had been reached to transition operations on Sept. 1.