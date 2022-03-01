SHA phasing in new COVID-19 self-screening process for its facilities

A new self-screening process for COVID-19 is being introduced for Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities.

In a news release Tuesday, the SHA said it will still continue to screen people entering their facilities for COVID-19, following the expiry of public health measures in the province.

The transition to “self-screening” at entryways of SHA facilities will be implemented throughout March and will be fully in place by the end of the month.

People entering an SHA facility will be asked three questions:

1. Are you currently under federal orders to isolate/quarantine due to recent travel?

2. Have you or someone in your household tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days?

3. In the last 24 hours, have you had any COVID-19 symptoms?

If a person answers “yes” to any of the three questions, they will be asked to not enter the facility.

The SHA said there will be a process in place for exemptions such as end of life scenarios.

Anyone entering an SHA facility is also still required to wear a mask at all times in acute care facilities and while in common areas in long-term care facilities.