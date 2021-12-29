SHA restricting visitation in Regina long-term care homes as Omicron risk rises

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is implementing visitation restrictions at Regina zone long-term care homes due to a rising risk of Omicron in the city and surrounding area.

The SHA said long-term care homes in the Regina zone are moving to level one family presence restrictions.

Residents or patients in affected homes can only have two designated family members or support people visit, and only one can visit at a time.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the SHA said in a release Wednesday.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”

The new visitation rules come into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The SHA is urging residents in the Regina area to continue physical distancing and masking; limit gatherings, wash hands often, stay home if you are unwell and monitor your health for COVID-19 symptoms.