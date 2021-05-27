SHA to ease visitor restrictions at Regina hospitals

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is moving the Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital to Level 1 visitation, effective Sunday.

Level 1 visitation means that all patients can designate two essential family members or support persons to provide in-person care. Only one designated person can be with a patient at a time. The SHA said the timing and frequency of visits will be determined by the staff, patient and the patient’s needs.

More than two people can be designated and present at the same time in critical and intensive care units, palliative care, and in maternal, postpartum and pediatric units.

The health authority said the move is a result of decreasing COVID-19 rates in the city.

The change will apply to both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, however the change will not apply to units experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.