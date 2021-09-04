SHA warning of increased COVID-19 exposure in two Sask. towns

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking the public to be aware of an increased exposure to COVID-19 in two towns.

Those who attended Zion Lutheran Church in Nipawin on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. are being asked to immediately self-isolate until Sept. 12, according to the SHA’s website.

They are also being asked to get a COVID-19 test right away and again on Sept. 8.

However, those who are fully vaccinated and received their second dose prior to Aug. 15 do not have to isolate, but should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Sept. 12.

For the second location, those who attended the Red Lion Inn in Kindersley may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Those who were in attendance during these dates and times are advised to immediately self-isolate until Sept. 12, get a COVID-19 test immediately and another also on Sept. 12.

An exception is given for those who’ve received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and if the second dose was received on or before Aug. 14. They are being asked to monitor for any possible symptoms until Sept. 12.