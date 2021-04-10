SHA warning of increased risk at a business in Good Soil

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of increased COVID-19 exposure at a local business in Good Soil.

The SHA says individuals who attended The Bender Bar & Grill on 208 Main Street in Good Soil on April 2 must self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811 so a physician or nurse can arrange a COVID-19 test.

These steps must be followed even if someone does not have symptoms.

The SHA is reminding people to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures that include: