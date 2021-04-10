SHA warning of increased risk at a business in Good Soil
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of increased COVID-19 exposure at a local business in Good Soil.
The SHA says individuals who attended The Bender Bar & Grill on 208 Main Street in Good Soil on April 2 must self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811 so a physician or nurse can arrange a COVID-19 test.
These steps must be followed even if someone does not have symptoms.
The SHA is reminding people to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures that include:
- Keep two metres away from others when in public and wear a mask.
- Limit gatherings and ensure gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are unwell; seek health care services when you require help.
- Regularly monitor your health for any COVID-19 symptoms.