SHA warns of COVID-19 exposure at a church in Hague

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at a church in Hague.

A person who went to Gruenthal Church in Hague on April 11, 18, 21 and 25 was likely infectious, according to the SHA.

The SHA says anyone who was at this location during the specified dates must immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or a nurse practitioner to arrange for a COVID-19 test even if asymptomatic.

People all over the province are reminded to follow public health orders such as staying two metres away from others when in public and wear a mask, limit gathering sizes and stay home if sick.