Shady Artists exhibit supports My Sisters’ Place
For the 8th year, the annual Shady Artists show is back with a portion of the proceeds once again going to support programming at My Sisters’ Place in London, Ont.
In all, there are 93 pieces of acrylic and oil artworks on display at the TAP Centre of Creativity on Dundas Street, with many of them highlighting London and area landmarks.
“It gives us wonderful pleasure to be able to get together with our partners at My Sisters’ Place,” said Sandi McCabe, one of the Shady Artists.
Among her works, she has a piece she created at Pinafore Park in St. Thomas.
“It’s such gorgeous park, with the three waterfalls,” said McCabe.
Another artist, Michele Haley, chose something closer to home.
“It was a very hot day when I painted Blackfriars Bridge and I sat there among the colourful flowers and weeds,” said Haley.
Jennifer Martin from My Sisters’ Place says the money raised supports a number of programs for the women who use the drop-in centre day after day.
“It helps provide the women with food, a shower, and counselling for things like housing, job searches, and drug addiction,” said Martin.
The show will last until September 16.
