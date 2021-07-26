Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan returns for its first show in new venue

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan pulled back the curtains for its first live performance of "Macbeth" at its new venue along the river on Friday night.

The construction of the venue by Norseman Structures was completed last year but due to the pandemic, live shows were put on hold.

Will Brooks, artistic producer with Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan says it's been a "long road.” Rehearsals started about a month and a half ago to prepare for the opening night.

"It's been a really interesting process and at the end of the day we combined Shakespeare's Macbeth with pandemic protocols which is a really weird experience but also really fun," Brooks told CTV News.

While public health measures have been lifted in the province, the show continued to follow pandemic protocols. Audience members were asked to wear masks in the theatre so the actors didn't have to.

The performance had five actors who played various roles and didn't come within six feet of each other. Actors also weren't allowed to touch props or change costumes.

"It really ends up being this fun process for us to figure out how to tell this story with those kind of limitations," Brooks said.

"It certainly creates a one of a kind version of Macbeth that you'll never get to see again."

While the opening night sold out, Brooks says there's many tickets available for the rest of the summer.

The show runs until August 22 and organizers say tickets are selling are selling fast. Those interested in purchasing tickets can buy online or by calling the box office.