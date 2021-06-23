Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan steps back into the limelight with new venue

One of Saskatoon’s newest landmarks is almost ready for show time.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan will feature a live production of Macbeth this summer in its new, one of a kind structure built by Norseman Structures.

The construction for the venue was completed last year but due to the pandemic, live shows were put on hold.

Artistic producer Will Brooks said this moment was a long time coming, but one they are excited and prepared for.

“Coming back into the artistic process, coming back into the process of putting up a festival, there's a lot of fresh eyes,” said Brooks.

“There’s a lot of new thinking so we have the ability to have a happier, safer, healthier and more enjoyable festival for everybody that gets involved.”

Charmaine Elmgren, the marketing manager with Norseman Structures, said the company was honoured and proud to be a part of building a new feature of Saskatoon’s skyline.

“It’s about protecting and enhancing and this is an opportunity to do that for our community and to enhance that theatre experience,” said Elmgren.

This summer’s production of Macbeth will feature only five actors playing all of the characters.

“Because of the space, we can do things we’ve never done before,” said Brooks.

“It’s a very unique show and I think it’s a show that will allow us to all feel really good about coming back into the space and to share stories in person which is what, as a theatre organization, we are all about.”

The show is set to run July 23 to Aug. 22.

Tickets are available on their website or by calling the box office.