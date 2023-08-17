Shallow waters on popular Mira River causing concerns for boaters

A sunny day in the middle of August is a perfect day for a boat ride on Cape Breton’s Mira River, but for some boaters it has been anything but smooth sailing.

“I live in Oyster Cove and Sunday alone, in a matter of 20 minutes, I watched three boats stuck there and its a danger somebody is going to get hurt,” said Albert Bridge, N.S. resident, Joe Forgeron.

Forgeron, a fisherman, says part of the river is too shallow and hundreds of boats use the water during the summer. He wants something done.

“In the last number of years, a lot of people have come here from Ontario and different places; they bought on the river and have boats, and are not aware of this. It should be dredged or marked off so you can't use it because someone is going to get hurt,” said Forgeron.

A new bridge was recently constructed in Mira Gut, N.S., where boaters can access the river from the Atlantic Ocean, after residents waited years for the older one to be replaced.

“I've had a conversation with Brian Comer's office about it and we will certainly have a conversation with MP Kelloway's office and see what can be done there,” said James Edwards, CBRM Councillor.

The Mira River is located in the heart of Cape Breton and is known for its picturesque scenery and attracts both locals and tourists alike yearly.

“There's boats flying up and down the river all the time and there's a safety factor there. We have to make sure there's signage available until something is done about that shallow part of river,” said Edwards

Forgeron says it’s getting worse each year and feels it's time to fix the problem before it becomes a bigger one.

