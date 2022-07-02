Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting

A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Shamattawa RCMP say they received reports of an armed man walking around the community around 1 p.m. Mounties allege the man was seen walking along a road, carrying a firearm.

Officers immediately began patrolling the area and heard several shots being fired. They then found the suspect outside a nearby home. A confrontation resulted in shots being fired, and the 22-year-old suspect was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries.

Because this was an officer-involved shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified, and an investigation is underway by Major Crime Services.

On Sunday, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said his thoughts and prayers are with Shamattawa Cree Nation.

Settee said he surmises that there are extenuating circumstances that led to the incident, but it’s alarming to hear that an Indigenous man was shot.

He added that due to a number of recent shootings of Indigenous people, he can’t “help but be uncertain of the path forward on reconciliation.”

“I will stand by the leadership and support them as they navigate through this horrendous experience and hopefully the IIU will exercise their due diligence in a way that is transparent and unbiased,” Settee said.

He noted that he admires Chief Jordna Hill’s strength and leadership amid this tragic event.