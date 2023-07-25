Shambhala Music Festival divers find body in river: Salmo RCMP
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Kaija Jussinoja
A man was found dead in a river in Salmo, B.C. Monday, as the popular Shambhala Music Festival was wrapping up after the weekend, according to Mounties.
The body was found by a pair of divers hired by the festival to recover garbage from the river, police said.
Salmo RCMP said the divers brought the man onto shore and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
“At this time, the man appeared to have drowned, with no foul play suspected,” Cpl. James Grandy with B.C. RCMP wrote.
He has been identified as a 43-year-old from Calgary, Alta., but his name has not been released.
Police said they haven’t confirmed if the deceased was part of the music festival.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffitiThe Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.