Shambhala Music Festival divers find body in river: Salmo RCMP

A man was found dead in a river in Salmo, B.C. Monday, as the popular Shambhala Music Festival was wrapping up after the weekend, according to Mounties.

The body was found by a pair of divers hired by the festival to recover garbage from the river, police said.

Salmo RCMP said the divers brought the man onto shore and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“At this time, the man appeared to have drowned, with no foul play suspected,” Cpl. James Grandy with B.C. RCMP wrote.

He has been identified as a 43-year-old from Calgary, Alta., but his name has not been released.

Police said they haven’t confirmed if the deceased was part of the music festival.