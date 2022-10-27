Shandro strikes deal with crown attorneys who threatened to walk off the job

After threatening to strike in April, the Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association (ACAA) has inked a new deal with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.

The association claimed that there was a "crisis in the justice system" because prosecutors were overworked, underpaid and experienced lawyers were leaving for higher paid positions in other provinces.

The president of the ACAA, which represents 380 lawyers, called the deal a "landmark agreement."

"Sufficient mental health supports, manageable workloads and competitive compensation are the main priorities of our membership. Each of these priorities has been addressed in this agreement," Dallas Sopko said in a government news release.

Sopko went public with his concerns last November. In May, the ACAA announced there would be no strike as negotiations started with Shandro.

"Our membership is confident that this agreement will create a solid foundation for a prosecution service that is properly funded and able to attract and retain experienced and qualified prosecutors to ensure just outcomes for Albertans," Sopko said.

The pay hike was not quantified in the government announcement, but the deal "allows for market adjustments" to make sure salaries are "competitive with other provinces and the federal prosecutor service."

“This agreement is an important step forward for the stability of Alberta’s justice system. It will act as a solid basis for the strong and enduring relationship between Alberta’s government and the Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association," Shandro said in the news release.

The agreement was ratified on Oct. 21 and lasts until March 31, 2024.

Legal aid defence lawyers are also demanding a new deal with the province. Their associations have refused cases and rallied outside of courthouses in an attempt to pressure Alberta to raise their pay and add money to that system as well.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Shandro's office for an interview about this story.