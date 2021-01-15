Health Minister Tyler Shandro will speak to reporters Friday afternoon to respond to reports of a delay in vaccine shipments from the federal government.

Shandro is scheduled to speak in Calgary at 3:30 p.m.

On Friday morning, federal officials reported there will be a “temporary” delay in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments over the next month due to the pharmaceutical giant’s expansion plans at its European manufacturing facility.

The shortage will result in an average of 50 per cent of coming doses delayed each week.

While shipments will continue in the coming weeks, the amount of doses in them will be much lower, sometimes by hundreds of thousands.

“Pfizer has confirmed that Canada's deliveries will be impacted for the next four weeks," said Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s logistical rollout.

"We will see an average reduction over this timeframe of 50 per cent of expected deliveries. There will minimal impact next week … The most profound impact will be in the week of Jan. 25."

Alberta officials have said there could be shortages in the province as vaccination efforts are ramped up.

The first phase of vaccinations, targeting resident in long-term care centres and frontline health-care workers is underway in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the hope is to begin vaccinating the general public by June, but said that timeline will depends on supply from the federal government.

Phase 2 of vaccinations, expected to start in the coming weeks, will shift toward Albertans aged 75 and older and Indigenous people age 65 and over, then gradually moving down through age brackets in the months to follow.

According to the federal government, Alberta has received 59,800 vaccines to date including 42,900 Pfizer/BioNTech and 16,900 Moderna.

A total of 52,318 doses had been administered as of Jan. 11.

With files from CTV Ottawa's Rachel Aiello