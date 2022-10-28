Shania Twain announces pair of 2023 Saddledome shows

Canada's reigning queen of country music will be coming to Calgary in the spring for two shows at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Shania Twain will be performing at the 'Dome on Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10, 2023 as part of her tour supporting her soon-to-be released Queen of Me album.

Calgary native turned Nashville star Lindsay Ell is slated to open both shows.

Tickets for both Calgary concerts will go on sale on Nov. 4 with presales beginning Nov. 1.

The Queen of Me tour also includes performances at Edmonton's Rogers Place on May 5 and 6, 2023.

I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road again... This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!! pic.twitter.com/NxOIw3ILZa

Is this the real life? Getting to open for your hero is one thing, but getting to go on tour with her is a whole other level! I am honored & truly SO excited to tour with you, @shaniatwain. Bring it on #QueenOfMeTour! Tickets go on sale Nov 4th @ 10am local time. ❤️ LETS GO GIRLS pic.twitter.com/j1WT3jO1Ux