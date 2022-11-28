Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton

Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Twain is set to release her new “Queen of Me” album on Feb. 3, 2023, and will be taking her tour to two continents.

The “Queen of Me” tour kicks off on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Wash., and wraps up in Birmingham, U.K. on Sept. 26. Twain will be making several Canadian stops, including Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on June 12, 2023 and Moncton’s Avenir Centre on June 14, 2023, with a second show now happening on June 15, 2023.

Earlier this month, Twain fans struggled to get tickets to her Halifax show and even resorted to looking at tickets in Moncton.

While some were lucky enough to make it past virtual waiting rooms to purchase tickets, finding seats was a challenge.

In a Nov. 4 tweet, Ticket Atlantic said that Twain tickets were in very high demand and while they were aware of third party websites selling higher cost tickets, reselling them is not illegal in Nova Scotia.

While the first Moncton show is officially sold out, verified resale tickets are still available at elevated prices on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the newly announced Moncton show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available online.

Twain first performed in the Maritimes in 1993 when she opened for country singer Ricky Van Shelton.

The five-time Grammy Award winner is the best-selling female artist in country music history.