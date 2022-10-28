iHeartRadio

Shania Twain to hit Winnipeg on Queen of Me Tour


Shania Twain accepts the Poet's Award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Twain will drop a new album in February, before embarking on a world tour in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS /AP/Mark Humphrey

Country music star Shania Twain is set to hit Winnipeg in May.

Twain announced the tour dates for her new album, Queen of Me. Winnipeg made the list, with the singer set to rock the Canada Life Centre on May 14, 2023.

Several other Canadian cities are included on the tour, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon in May, and Montreal, Quebec City, Hamilton, London and Toronto in June.

Twain will release the new album in February, with tickets for the tour going on sale Nov. 4.

