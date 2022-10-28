Shania Twain to kick off Ottawa Bluesfest 2023

Country music superstar Shania Twain will kick off Ottawa's biggest music festival this summer.

Twain will open RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats on July 6, 2023. Tickets for that day are on sale now, the festival announced Friday.

The full 2023 lineup announcement will come in the new year.

Bluesfest was held at LeBreton Flats for the first time in three years this past summer. Headliners included Rage Against the Machine and Alanis Morrisette.

Twain, a native of Timmins, Ont., is the best selling female artist in country music history with more than 100 million albums sold.

The Ottawa stop is part of a 49-show, three-month international tour that starts April 28 in Spokane, Was. and ends July 26 in Birmingham, U.K.

The tour includes 17 Canadian shows.

