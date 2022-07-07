Shannon Bradbury says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
It’s the beginning of new chapter for CTV Kitchener’s Shannon Bradbury.
Shannon’s last day at the station was Thursday.
“It is bittersweet,” Shannon told anchor Tony Grace in an interview earlier this week. “I have so many memories and so many great times and moments here at CTV Kitchener – not only with the great team here, but also with the community.”
Shannon joined CTV Kitchener as a reporter in 2019, soon becoming the weekend, and then weekday weather anchor.
“It has been wonderful,” she said, thanking her colleagues, along with all the viewers “that have reached out or said hello or sent a kind message.”
While we will miss her, we wish Shannon all the best as she moves on to a new opportunity outside of news.
