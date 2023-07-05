Shantz inquest hears testimony from RCMP officers who say he fired a shotgun towards them

On day two of the coroner's inquest into the death of a man shot by a police sniper in Lytton in January 2020, a pair of RCMP officers testified Barry Shantz fired a shotgun in their general direction.

The two men were the first to respond after Shantz's partner phoned 911 to report that he was suicidal and playing with a gun.

Const. Seamus O'Connell testified that he and Const. Nathaniel Blair arrived at the house on the Skuppah Reserve at approximately the same time in separate marked RCMP vehicles.

O'Connell said that as he exited his truck and began to walk towards the house, Shantz appeared in an upper window and yelled "Get away!" before raising a shotgun and pulling the trigger.

“It was not directed at us. It was in our general direction above us," O'Connell said.

He was being questioned by inquest counsel Christopher Godwin.

“Were you considering that this was a warning shot?" Godwin asked him.

“At the time I didn’t think of any warning shots," O'Connell replied. "I reacted to a firearm discharge to my general direction.”

In subsequent testimony, Blair testified that he believed the barrel of the shotgun was pointing up and to the left, away from the officers.

Shantz's sister Marilyn Farquhar is represented at the inquest by Tonia Grace, an Abbotsford lawyer.

She disputes that the shotgun blast was directed anywhere near the officers.

"Barry wasn't a violent person. Barry didn't fire towards the police. Barry discharged a warning shot in the air," Grace told CTV News outside Coroner's Court in Burnaby.

When it was her turn to question the officers, Grace entered two photographs into evidence.

One of the photos depicted a portion of the house as seen from the outside with a focus on an upper window.

Each officer confirmed that was the window that Shantz pointed the shotgun out of when he fired the single shot.

There was visible damage to the roof overhang above the window, which Grace claims is from the shot fired by Shantz.

The officers were unable to confirm that from the photo or a subsequent photo that showed the same area from a different angle.

Grace said she received the photos as part of the disclosure package provided to her by the BC Coroners Service and it is her understanding the photos were taken by members of B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office.

In the interest of transparency and to provide proper context to the proceedings, CTV News requested copies of the photos depicting the window police testified Shantz fired his shotgun from.

Presiding Coroner Lyn Blenkinsop did not respond to the request in a timely fashion and therefore CTV News is not able to immediately share the photographs the officers testified about on day three of the inquest.

Grace believes the damage to the soffit is a key factor for jurors at the inquest to consider, because it's her opinion that it proves Shantz did not fire at the officers.

"We need to be accurate about what we are reporting and not jump to conclusions because they can then lead to this kind of paramilitary response rather than a de-escalation," she said. "Barry wasn't threatening anybody, wasn't a threat to anybody, and that's the big difference."

The inquest has heard testimony from multiple people that Shantz planned to commit suicide by cop by provoking the police into shooting him.

On Thursday, the inquest will hear from a crisis negotiator who responded to the call with the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a pair of snipers, one of whom fired that fatal shot that ended Shantz's life.