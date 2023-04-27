Shared Health CEO resigns

The CEO of Shared Health has stepped down.

In a media release Thursday night, the provincial organization said Adam Topp resigned after two years in the role.

Shared Health said Topp provided, “leadership and guidance throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing health system transformation and day-to-day delivery of clinical and administrative services at the core of Shared Health’s mandate”.

“We thank Adam for his service and dedication to Shared Health and for advancing health care in Manitoba,” Brenna Shearer, board chair for Shared Health’s board of directors, was quoted as saying in the release.

Shared Health said an announcement on new leadership is expected in the coming days.