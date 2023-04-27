Shared Health CEO resigns
CTV News Winnipeg
Renée Rodgers
The CEO of Shared Health has stepped down.
In a media release Thursday night, the provincial organization said Adam Topp resigned after two years in the role.
Shared Health said Topp provided, “leadership and guidance throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing health system transformation and day-to-day delivery of clinical and administrative services at the core of Shared Health’s mandate”.
“We thank Adam for his service and dedication to Shared Health and for advancing health care in Manitoba,” Brenna Shearer, board chair for Shared Health’s board of directors, was quoted as saying in the release.
Shared Health said an announcement on new leadership is expected in the coming days.
-
Investors concerned after CWS Capital closes, president goes missingAn Edmonton investment company has closed, its founder appears to be missing, and clients who put their savings into CWS Capital are concerned about their money.
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreementNurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collideOne person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot TrailPolice say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary's Sudanese community worries for family, friends as crisis unfoldsCalgary's Sudanese community has been closely watching since fighting broke out and feels helpless, trying to keep in touch with family and friends stuck in the country.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
High school students get hands-on experience of Canadian legal systemStudents from across Simcoe Muskoka were in Barrie Thursday putting their knowledge of the legal system to the test with the help of some well-versed experts.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, GuelphA new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
-
B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the messageRallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.