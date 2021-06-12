Sharing the road: June is Bike Safety month

Did you know that June is Bike Safety Month in Canada?

With the warmer weather and pandemic regulations beginning to lift, cyclists are being reminded of bicycle safety rules.

According to the London Police Services' website, bicycles must be equipped with:

A horn or bell

A white light on the front of the bicycle that remains on from dusk to dawn

White reflectors (25 cm long and 2.5 cm wide) on the front forks of the bicycle

Working brakes

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation website states all cyclists must obey all traffic laws, follow the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicle drivers, and can not carry passengers if the bicycle is meant for one person.

Cyclists are required to stay on the right edge of the road.

A red flashing or other glowing light at the back of the bicycle is also recommended when cycling at night.

By law, helmets must be worn by anyone under the age of 16, and must be an approved helmet.

Helmets are not mandatory for adults over the age of 18, but they are highly encouraged as injuries from a fall could drastically impact your life.

According to Red Cross, "Speed, inexperience and not wearing protective gear are among leading causes of cycling injuries for children. About a third of hospital emergency visits for children with cycling injuries involve broken bones, and one in 10 cycling deaths or serious injuries result from collisions with vehicles."

For more information on cycling guidelines, visit the Ministry of Transportation's website.



DRIVERS – Please share the road and watch for cyclists when changing lanes, or opening your car door. Also, never block designated bike lanes in the city. #LdnOnt #BikeSafetyMonth #BikeMonth �� pic.twitter.com/q9tiWjdakg