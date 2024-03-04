Shark-infested snow? Calgary man makes eye-catching winter sculptures
A snow shark along Memorial Drive has some drivers doing a double take.
Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect conditions for Zach Lowe to make one of his realistic snow sculptures.
Emerging from the snow near 15th Street and Memorial Drive N.W. is a large grey shark, boasting pearly white teeth and a fake skeleton arm caught in those chompers.
"It took about nine hours [to build] with my son helping, too," Lowe said.
"I often build them on my front lawn and I wanted to build one here to help promote my friend's new listing."
Lowe has been exploring art as a hobby for about a decade and has been working on his snow sculpting skills for the past four years.
He has made larger-than-life snow sculptures of owls, sea turtles and even Spongebob Squarepants.
"Everyone has that grind commute, so [the snow shark] gives them a chuckle on the way by and people out in the community come and check it out."
With warm temperatures returning by the weekend, this snow shark will likely only stick around for a couple more days.
