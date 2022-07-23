Shark sighting in Beaumont: Noah Gregor greets fans at home

Noah Gregor is number 73 on the San Jose Sharks, but he’s number one in Beaumont.

Beaumont’s mayor declared July 23 as Noah Gregor day, and hockey fans lined up Saturday in a Beaumont Safeway parking lot for a chance to meet the homegrown NHL forward as he signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

“I didn’t expect this many people to come out,” Gregor said. “I’m really happy with the turnout, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s cool to see the community come out and show some love.”

Dennis Carr, event organizer, said Gregor is an inspiration to local kids and shows that love of the game – and lots of practice – can pay off big time.

“I don’t think there is a family more humble than the Gregors. They’re just really humble, down-to-earth people, and so it shows with Noah’s hard work,” Carr said. “It shows the other kids that, ‘Hey, you can play hockey, enjoy hockey, and who knows where you’re going to go.’”

“Noah is a prime example. He’s just a kid that worked hard and there he is.”

Gregor was drafted by the Sharks in 2016, and he picked up 23 points in 63 games in the 2022 season. He shared a similar message with fans and their families.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, where you play. As long as you work hard and are dedicated and love the game, you can accomplish a lot,” Gregor said.