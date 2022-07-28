Shark Week is back. Dalhousie researcher weighs in on one of the ocean’s top predators

It’s that time of year again: Shark Week. But for many, the appeal of sharks comes out of fear rather than curiosity.

For Dalhousie University professor Frederick Whoriskey, the event is capitalizing on both.

Whoriskey, who serves as the executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network, pointed out that while Shark Week has certain components that aim to be informative, other programs are designed to simply “scare the hell out of you.”

He noted that, while sharks are a common phobia, many people are interested in the animal as a powerful predator and are eager to learn about their place in the ocean’s ecosystems.

As part of his work with the Ocean Tracking Network, Whoriskey is researching whether the population of sharks in the Atlantic ocean is growing. So far, their data has been inconclusive.

But he hopes that by putting out more acoustic receiver systems in other areas across Nova Scotia, the group will be able to learn more about the changing migration habits of great white sharks. Whoriskey also noted that other research groups are beginning to install underwater cameras to help retrieve photos and video footage of shark activity in the area.

When it comes to the most dominant species of sharks off the Atlantic coast, Whoriskey says the most common are the spiny dogfish and the blue shark.

“Both of those species are pretty depressed compared to historic levels because of fishery mortalities,” he said.

The biggest is the Greenland shark, which is rarely seen near the surface. At 17 to 20 feet long, the Greenland shark is primarily a deepwater animal.

As the climate crisis continues heating oceans worldwide, the Atlantic coast is beginning to see intrusions of some shark species.

Whoriskey says that some sharks are warm-bodied and aren’t bothered by cold water, like the white shark, which is able to capture heat from their muscles and help them absorb cold water. Others, like the tiger shark, have trouble swimming in water below optimal temperatures.

“We only get to see them when things begin to warm up,” he said. “They’re coming farther north than we’re historically used to.”

Ultimately, Whoriskey says sharks are a top predator, but that doesn’t mean they should be feared. He suggests not swimming at dawn and dusk, swimming with a buddy, and avoiding areas with heavy seal populations.

“You can have negative interactions with any animal if you do the wrong thing, so what we try to do is minimize what we as humans are doing to try and not antagonize these animals, and remember the ocean is still the wild west for them,” he said.