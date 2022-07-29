Sharks to retire Patrick Marleau's jersey in February

The San Jose Sharks are set to retire Saskatchewan-born Patrick Marleau’s number 12 at a ceremony in February 2023, the team announced Thursday.

The Aneroid, Sask. product is the NHL’s all-time leader in games played (1779) after breaking a long-held mark set by Gordie Howe. Marleau is also the Sharks’ franchise leader in goals (522) and points (1111).

"As a little boy skating on a frozen pond, my dream was to play in the NHL," Marleau said in a news release.

"Never could I have imagined the honor of my jersey hanging in the rafters above the very ice that I played so many of my NHL games on."

This will mark the first time that the Sharks have retired a player’s jersey. The 42-year-old finished his career with 566 goals and 631 assists. He also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins.

"It is only fitting that the first San Jose Sharks player to receive the ultimate franchise recognition of having his number retired is Mr. San Jose Shark himself, Patrick Marleau" Sharks president Jonathan Becher said in a release.

Marleau represented Canada internationally, winning gold medals with at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games and the 2014 World Cup of Hockey.

The Sharks selected Marleau second overall in the 1997 NHL entry draft.

The jersey retirement ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023.