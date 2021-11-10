Sharpe signs letter of intent to 'play at the highest level'

Family and friends, former teachers and supporters were all on hand Wednesday evening at H.B. Beal Secondary School as rising London basketball star Shaedon Sharpe signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

“Shaedon, today is a big deal,” said his mother Julia Sharpe, as she and Shaedon’s father Robert addressed Shaedon from a podium. “Some people dream of this moment but never attain it, you have, so enjoy it,” she added.

Now 18 years old, Shaedon played at Beal in Grade 9, leading the Raiders to the OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) finals. He then went south to play for Kansas and Arizona.

In the past year the six-foot-five-inch shooting guard went from unknown prospect to the number one recruit in the world.

He said he hasn’t forgotten his roots. “Oh it means a lot. Playing at the highest level. Coming from London, Ont. And going to Kentucky. It means a lot,” he said.

"It’s great knowing that I came from this school and spent high school here, it’s amazing.”