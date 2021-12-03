Sharpen your skates, Edmonton's outdoor rinks are starting to open
With winter temperatures settling in this weekend, the City of Edmonton is starting to open its outdoor rinks.
The Victoria Park Skating oval is now open, but the iceway — the colourful path toward the legislature — opens on Saturday.
The rink near Shelter 2 at Hawrelak Park also opens on Saturday, but the lake is not scheduled to welcome skaters until late December or early January, the city wrote in a news release.
The Meadows Community Recreation Centre's outdoor skating area is now open as well.
The Rundle Park outdoor rink and iceway and the City Hall Plaza skating rink are scheduled to open in mid-December, while the Jackie Parker Park and Castle Down Park rinks are set to open on Dec. 20.
For more information on opening dates and the city's outdoor rinks, click here.
