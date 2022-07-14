Shaun Kindopp named new CEO of Canadian Western Agribition

Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) has named Shaun Kindopp as its new CEO, effective Aug. 2, a news release said.

Kindopp spent the past decade in the event and entertainment industry, mostly with the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) as director of corporate partnerships and sales.

Before REAL, Kindopp spent five years as a senior account executive of corporate partnerships with the Regina Pats.

“I am incredibly honoured to be joining an organization with such a prestigious reputation and brand across Canada,” Kindopp said in a release.

“Last year's 50th anniversary show was incredible, and I am looking forward to carrying that positive momentum into this year's event.”

Kindopp is taking over for Chris Lane, who is now president and CEO of Economic Development Regina after six years as CEO of Canadian Western Agribition.

