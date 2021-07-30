Shaunavon man facing child pornography charges

A Shaunavon man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

According to a release, the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Shaunavon on April 21. Police said several electronic devices were seized for analysis and evidence was located on the devices.

Steven King, 57, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography. Police said he was released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 2.