Shawn Mendes spends Canada Day on the West Coast

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes celebrated the long weekend on the country's West Coast.

The 23-year-old posted photos on social media of himself in Vancouver and at other spots on the Pacific coastline.

In a short video, he's seen sitting next to the captain of a Harbour Air seaplane. He and a group of friends went to Galiano Island, photos and video posted by author Ben Nemtin showed.

Mendes made a short vacation out of a planned stop in Vancouver on his "Wonder: The World Tour" show.

Dermot Kennedy, who's travelling with Mendes, commented, "Our day off on your tour MIGHT not have been as cool as this."

Mendes later posted photos from the July 2 concert in the city, and shared snaps in his Instagram story the next day of crossing the Lions Gate Bridge into North Vancouver, and standing on a bridge over a canyon surrounded by trees.

The next stop on the tour is Edmonton on Tuesday, and Mendes will stay in his home country for a Thursday show in Winnipeg before heading back to the U.S.

