Shawnigan Lake RCMP searching for man who broke into legion on Remembrance Day
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who broke into a Royal Canadian Legion on Remembrance Day.
Shawnigan Lake RCMP say the break-in happened just after 9 a.m. on Shawnigan Lake Road.
Surveillance video shows a man in a black pickup truck using a tool to cut a lock off of storage sheds on the property, according to police.
The RCMP did not say what, if anything, was taken. The man also damaged the surveillance cameras, police said.
"This is a pretty distinctive pickup, and it's very likely that this vehicle and suspect will be recognized by a member of the public," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement Friday.
The vehicle is described as a mid-1990s black Nissan pickup with a white stripe down the passenger side that does not extend to the box.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the truck is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.
