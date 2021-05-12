Shawnigan Lake RCMP seek car after woman reports being followed by driver

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say they are investigating after a woman reported being followed in Mill Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman was walking by herself near the bottom of Whisky Point Road around 5 p.m. when she noticed an older car was driving slowly near her.

She told police that it seemed like the male driver was watching her. She became so concerned that she hid from the driver, who reportedly pulled over and climbed out of his vehicle, say police.

The man did not speak to the woman, according to RCMP, and the woman was able to call someone and walk home unharmed.

Police say they're now looking to identify the vehicle and the man.

The man is described as having a long beard and being in his 20s or 30s. At the time, he was wearing a dark-coloured shirt and dark pants.

His vehicle is described as an older silver car with silver sunshades in the rear window, similar to material found on the inside of a cooler. Police say the vehicle may have had out-of-province licence plates that had blue edges, with a licence plate number similar to 342630.

"The Shawnigan Lake RCMP continue to investigate this suspicious incident and would like to speak with the owner of the vehicle, or anyone who can identify this vehicle (and) driver," said RCMP in a release Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.