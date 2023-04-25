Shawnigan Lake RCMP take over search for missing Saanich man after car found

The Shawinigan Lake RCMP are now leading the search for a missing Saanich man how was last seen more than a week ago.

Police are looking for Bernard "Ben" Fournier, who left his home on April 16 to travel to Nanaimo for work.

Since then, no one has seen or heard from him.

On Monday, Saanich police said they were looking for Fournier. Then on Tuesday, police in Shawnigan Lake said they were taking over the investigation after his empty vehicle was found in a parking lot in the Mill Bay area.

"Surveillance video further confirmed that Bernard was in the 2700-block of Mill Bay Road between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 16, 2023," said Shawnigan Lake RCMP in a statement Tuesday, marking the last time the missing man was seen.

Fournier is described as a 62-year-old white man who stands 6'1" tall and weighs 196 pounds. He has a medium build and short, grey hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey and brown T-shirt, grey and black running shoes, a dark-coloured vest and glasses.

"Police are concerned for Bernard’s well-being as it is unusual for him to be out of contact with friends and family for so long, or to leave his vehicle unattended," said the RCMP on Tuesday

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.