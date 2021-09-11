Shawville Fair warns of exposure to COVID-19 over Labour Day weekend

Organizers of the Shawville Fair are warning attendees who were at the fair on the Labour Day long weekend about a potential exposure to COVID-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, the fair shared bulletins from the Outaouais public health unit (CISSS de l'Outaouais) saying there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the fair on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The bulletin from the health unit was dated Sept. 10, 2021.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais is urging anyone who was on the entertainment stage on Sept. 4 as a singer, entertainer, dancer or technician to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately and monitor for symptoms through Sept. 18.

Anyone on the stage who is not fully vaccinated must also remain isolated up to and including Tuesday, Sept. 14.

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to self-isolate if they are not showing symptoms but should still be tested. The CISSS de l'Outaouais is urging these individuals to wear masks during all social interactions through this Tuesday and to avoid socializing with anyone who is at risk of serious complications from COVID-19, such as seniors or people with chronic illnesses, until after Sept. 14.

Spectators and visitors to the event in Shawville, Que. who were not on the stage but who attended the fair on Sept. 4 are asked to monitor for symptoms through Sept. 18.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to isolate and seek testing as soon as possible.