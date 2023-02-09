'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi returning to Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

Calgary fans of Shazam! have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Not only is a sequel, called Shazam! Fury of the Gods being released in mid-March, but a little over a month later, star Zachary Levi will be at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, which is set for April 27-30.

Fury of the Gods comes out in theatres only on March 17.

It will be Levi's second Calgary Expo appearance. He previously appeared at the 2019 event.

Other confirmed guests coming to Calgary include Vincent D'Onofrio, Christina Ricci, X-Men star James McAvoy, director Sam Raimi and Star Wars actors Emily Swallow and Vivien Lyra Blair.

Tickets are available for the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo here.

It's Time To Grow Up. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – only in theaters March 17. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/Aw2N1M4Eg2