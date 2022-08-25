'She had a knack of knowing how to get the kids interested': Storysack room named after local teacher

The Prince Albert Literacy Network unveiled a new room in honour of a local woman who loved to teach children how to read.

The Duwayne Barnett story sack room was named after the late Duwayne Barnett who died in 2002. Her family says she was an avid reader who taught school for 30 years and especially enjoyed teaching Grade 1.

“It really fits what she believed about literacy,” said Duwayne’s widower, Gord Barnett. “She had a knack of knowing how to get the kids interested.”

Gord, and their couple’s children, Carla and Michael, made their first donation to the literacy network 19 years ago in memory of Duwayne in lieu of flowers.

“And we saw what great work they did the first couple of years, so as a family, we thought let’s keep this up,” said Barnett.

They’ve donated to the literacy network every year since. Barnett said the group has helped many in the community improve their reading skills and is carrying on Duwayne’s passion.

“She used to say it was like seeing a light bulb go on when they figured out a word. Then it was like – ‘I can do something myself, I’m independent,'” said Barnett.

The Prince Albert Literacy Network storysack room will house close to 80 storysacks, making it the largest storysack lending program in the province the Prince Albert’s Literacy Network’s Program Coordinator Kara Thorpe said.

“We are always looking for unique ways to build our storysack library. And we are looking to add additional content with Metis-based stories,” Thorpe said.

The storysack collection can be viewed on the network’s website. It’s geared towards hands-on learning with puppets, toys and activities to make the themes in the book come alive for readers. The program is designed to help children from pre-school age to grade 3.

Gord was present at the rooms ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at the Prince Albert Literacy Network in the Gateway Mall. He is known throughout Prince Albert and the area for his work as a field camera operator for CTV News.