'She had a life to live': Mother of murdered Surrey, B.C., woman pleads for tips

Nearly 18 months after Aisha Harouya was found murdered in Surrey, B.C., her grieving mother has put out a public plea for information that could help bring their family closure.

In a video statement released Tuesday, Ashni Ram said her world "came shattering down" the day she learned of her 21-year-old daughter's death.

"I wake up every day thinking this is just a nightmare," said Ram. "And she's going to come through the door and say, 'Mommy, I'm home.'"

Harouya's body was found in a parking lot on 124 Street near Pattullo Place on July 25, 2022. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took conduct of the case after authorities determined the young Surrey resident met with foul play.

A year and a half later, Harouya's family still has very few answers about what happened to her – something Ram said is preventing her family from healing from their terrible loss.

"Nothing is going to take away that pain in my heart – the void, the emptiness," Ram said. "Knowing what happened to her, it'll give our family some closure. It'll give me some peace."

In a news release, IHIT said "extensive investigation" has determined Harouya was last seen alive on July 24, 2022, near 100 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard.

Ram urged anyone who saw her daughter prior to her death to come forward.

"Please do the right thing and contact IHIT if you have any information about her whereabouts – if she was with anybody, if she got into a car, if you saw her at a coffee shop, at a bar, anything," she said.

"We need to know what happened to Aisha and why. Why would somebody do this to her?"

IHIT has not released any further information about the murder, including the cause of death.

The family said Harouya loved animals – especially her dog, Lexi – and dreamed of becoming a makeup artist and moving to Los Angeles.

"She had a life to live," Ram said. "She was a human being."

Authorities said anyone with information can contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.