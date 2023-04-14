'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room

The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.

Olivia Johnson, 13, was found dead along with a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake in a room at the Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Sunday.

According to a statement released by her family on Thursday, the two friends were checked into the hotel to celebrate a birthday, and a parent was checked into the room next door to check on the girls periodically.

Police say the deaths are not being ruled criminal at this time, and the causes of death will not be released.

Investigators say they have not ruled out the possibility of an overdose.

"We know there are many unanswered questions, and some we may never have answers to. For now, our family is focusing on supporting each other and grieving the loss of our Olivia," the statement says.

"We are confident the RCMP investigation will bring more to light about how the evening unfolded. Speculation about what happened will do nothing to further this work, and will only bring more hurt in an already incredibly difficult time."

The family hopes Olivia will be remembered by the public as they remember her.

"She had big dreams and we can't believe we won't get to cheer her on as she grows up. We know whatever Olivia would have chosen to do, she would have done it like she has always done - full of confidence, growing and learning every step of the way."

The funeral for Olivia will be held on April 18 in Red Deer.

The family has asked for privacy while they grieve.

CTV News Edmonton has not been able to confirm the identity of the 12-year-old girl.